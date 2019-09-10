Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fuller posted on Facebook immediately before launching his attack

A white supremacist who stabbed a teenager in what a judge described as a "terrorist act" has been jailed for more than 18 years.

Vincent Fuller, 50, attacked Bulgarian Dimitar Mihaylov, 19, in Stanwell, Surrey, a day after a gunman attacked mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Kingston Crown Court heard Fuller, who admitted attempted murder, had set out to kill Muslims.

Fuller denied a terrorist motive but Judge Peter Lodder QC rejected this.

On the night of 16 March, the court heard, Fuller "roamed the streets of Stanwell" in a violent rage "looking for a target".

He initially armed himself with a baseball bat and went on a rampage, swinging at cars and shouting racist abuse.

'You're going to die'

After trying to force his way into a house, the Chelsea FC-branded bat eventually broke and he armed himself with a knife.

He approached Mr Mihaylov, who was in a car with his friend, and stabbed him through the open window.

Mr Mihaylov's hand was injured when he raised it to shield himself and the knife clipped his neck.

Sentencing, judge Lodder said Fuller had twice shouted "You're going to die" and plunged a large kitchen knife towards his victim's neck.

"It was only by chance he was not killed," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Footage of Fuller's rampage in Stanwell captured on a doorbell camera was shown in court

Several witnesses heard Fuller screaming abuse during his "rampage", including one who reported him saying: "All Muslims should die. White supremacists rule. I'm going to murder a Muslim."

In a Facebook post just before the spree, Fuller wrote: "I agree with what that Man did in New Zealand.

"I am English, no matter what the government say kill all the non-English and get them all out of our of England."

'Strike fear into the heart'

Judge Lodder told Fuller he was "motivated by the cause of white supremacy, and his personal anti-Muslim sentiments".

"It was your stated intention to kill a Muslim, which you attempted to do in that stabbing," he said.

"I find that it was your purpose to strike fear into the heart of people you described as non-English, in particular Muslims."

The judge added: "It is immaterial that there is no evidence that you were a member of, or subscribed to, to any particular group or organization.

"In my judgement a terrorist-related offence may be committed by a person acting alone, on his own initiative, and without any significant planning.

"This was a terrorist act."

In police interview, Fuller, who has a British bulldog tattoo, denied being racist and said he could not remember what he had done.

After the attack he tested positive for cannabis and alcohol and told detectives he had drunk a large bottle of cider and three cans of strong Special Brew lager.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fuller broke his Chelsea baseball bat in the attack

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, carried out his attack the day after the murder of 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand by a white supremacist, who livestreamed most of the shootings online.

A video excerpt of the Christchurch massacre was found on Fuller's mobile phone, the court heard.

Fuller had previously admitted further charges of carrying a weapon, affray and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

He was jailed for 18 years and nine months at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, with an additional five-year extended sentence.