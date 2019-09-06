Image copyright Facebook Image caption Vincent Fuller carried out the attack the day after 51 Muslims were killed in Christchurch

A man who vowed to "kill all Muslims" and knifed a teenager the day after the Christchurch attack had no previous links to terrorist causes, a court has heard.

Vincent Fuller, of Stanwell, Surrey, previously admitted attempted murder.

Before sentencing, Judge Peter Lodder QC must rule whether Fuller had a terrorist motive.

Benjamin Waidhofer, defending, told Kingston Crown Court there was "nothing to suggest he was wedded to a cause".

Mr Waidhofer also said there was nothing to "to suggest his actions were to further a cause because there was no historic cause to do so".

The 50-year-old's actions stemmed from family problems, he said.

Mr Waidhofer added: "His actions that day are a result of other issues such as familial issues rather than attempt to further a cause.

"His conduct that day can only be described as anger and poor decision-making as a result of things beyond his control."

Image caption The attack took place in a Tesco car park in Stanwell, Surrey

The court previously heard Fuller went on a "rampage" with a baseball bat in Stanwell, shouting racist abuse as he sought entry into a house and then walking along a road swinging the bat at cars.

After the bat broke, he armed himself with a knife and attacked 19-year-old Dimitar Mihaylov through his car window in a Tesco car park.

Mr Mihaylov's hand was injured when he raised it to shield himself and the knife clipped his neck.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay previously told the court Fuller, of Viola Avenue, carried out the attack on 16 March, the day after the murder of 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand by a white supremacist.

On Friday, Mr Polnay argued that if someone had praised the London Bridge attackers, then stabbed someone "in the basis of their perceived religion...that would obviously be terrorism".

The judge said he would decide whether the attack was "terrorist connected" next week before sentencing Fuller.

The case was adjourned until Monday.