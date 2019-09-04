Image copyright LDRS Image caption Linda Parish wants her son Sam Derici taken out of a care home

A mum is seeking legal advice to get her autistic son out of a care home, claiming he has been incorrectly assessed by a council.

Linda Parish said Surrey County Council had wrongly deemed her son Sam Derici, 30, incapable of making decisions.

He was placed in a care home in 2017 but has repeatedly expressed a desire to move back home, she added.

The council said its assessments were lawful and "seek the opinion of approved doctors".

Mrs Parish said she recently discovered emails sent between doctors and social workers stating her son did have the mental capacity to make decisions.

The council refused to comment on the content of emails.

However, in a statement it said: "The best interests of our residents are at the heart of everything we do and we work closely with individuals and their families to help people be independent where possible and ensure their needs are met.

"This may involve making assessments of mental capacity and in those cases we adhere to the law and seek the opinion of approved doctors as appropriate."

'Absolutely abhorrent'

Sam was placed in a care home as a temporary measure in May 2017, when the family was homeless, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

Mrs Parish said she and her husband were now in private rented accommodation and in a position to look after their son with a day care package to support him.

"Sam has always said he wants to live with mum and dad and there was no reason why he couldn't.

"[The council has] been inconsistent all the way along. It's absolutely abhorrent."

She added: "We need Sam to be given his voice back."

