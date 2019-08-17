Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption F1 car visits home of terminally ill Lewis Hamilton fan

The parents of a five-year-old boy dubbed Lewis Hamilton's "spirit angel" have met their son's hero.

Harry Shaw, from Merstham, Surrey, who had a rare form of terminal cancer, died on 1 June.

Hamilton dedicated his win in May's Spanish Grand Prix to Harry, who sent him a video message of support.

Charlotte and James Shaw, who have launched a fundraising drive in their son's memory, said it was "wonderful" to meet the F1 star.

After Hamilton's victory, Mercedes arranged for one of its cars to be flown out to Harry's home.

'Meant so much'

"It was wonderful to be able to say 'thank you' to him," Mr Shaw said.

"He talked about seeing the video Harry had sent him wishing him luck," Mr Shaw said.

"He said he woke up that morning and watched the video a couple of times and that's what got him from second to first [position] by the first corner.

"And then he dedicated that Grand Prix to us."

"It meant so much."

Image copyright Shaw Family Image caption Charlotte and James Shaw met up with Lewis Hamilton

Mr Shaw said launching the fundraiser had help them to cope during "a very difficult period".

"He was such a wonderful little boy and he has left such a huge hole in our lives," he said.

"It's a very empty and difficult feeling.

"By having Harry's Giant Pledge it's given us a focus to handle that sadness and channel the frustration into trying to help the little Harrys of the future."

The online appeal has so far raised £275,500 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity for research into Harry's condition, Ewing's sarcoma.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2018

