Image caption The attack took place in a Tesco car park the day after 51 Muslims were killed in Christchurch, New Zealand

A knifeman who slashed a 19-year-old Bulgarian in a Tesco car park after praising the Christchurch terror attacker has admitted attempted murder.

Vincent Fuller, 50, thrust a blade through Dimitar Mihaylov's car window in Stanwell, Surrey, on 16 March.

Prosecutors said the attack, a day after 51 Muslims were gunned down in New Zealand, was an act of far-right terrorism.

Fuller denies this, but accepts the stabbing was racially motivated.

His earlier guilty pleas to attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, can be reported after he admitted further charges at Kingston Crown Court.

He admitted affray and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, will be sentenced on 5 September.