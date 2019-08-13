Ex-Surrey Police officer to face trial over on-duty rape
- 13 August 2019
A former Surrey Police officer has appeared in court over a series of rapes, including one while on duty.
Derek Seekings, 64, from Farnborough in Hampshire, who retired from the force in 2005, appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court earlier.
Mr Seekings is charged with seven rapes of a woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000. Six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one while on duty.
He is due to stand trial at Guildford Crown Court on 16 September.