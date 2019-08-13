EasyJet pays out £165k over passenger stroke

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keith Tarry suffered a stroke while on an EasyJet flight to the UK from Majorca

EasyJet has settled a legal claim for £165,000 after failing to identify a passenger was having a stroke onboard one of its flights.

In April 2017 Keith Tarry, who was 88, travelled alone from his home in Palma, Majorca, to Sussex to visit family.

When his daughters collected him from Southend Airport he was in a wheelchair as he was unable to stand or speak.

A spokeswoman for the budget airline said it would not comment on the matter as it had been settled.

Mr Tarry had told his wife Angela he had been feeling unwell and they decided he should return to the UK for Easter.

An EasyJet investigation found a flight attendant was concerned about Mr Tarry and brought him a glass of water but none of it was drunk.

At no point was medical assistance called.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keith Tarry's family fought for an investigation following his stroke

Mr Tarry's family complained to EasyJet and requested an investigation was carried out.

Mrs Tarry, who waited for her husband at arrivals, said: "He couldn't talk, he was paralysed. The crew on the flight actually said to passengers around him 'keep an eye on him'.

"Why didn't they call for a doctor? The plane hadn't taken off for goodness sake."

Mr Tarry's family brought legal proceedings against EasyJet alleging medical assistance should have been sought before the aircraft departed.

They also claimed that with timely medical intervention Mr Tarry would have made a much better recovery from his stroke.

After the flight Mr Tarry was confined to a nursing home in Worthing, West Sussex, and never returned to his home in Majorca.

He died on 22 July 2019, due to a rupture of an unrelated aneurism.

In a letter responding to Mr Tarry's family's complaint, EasyJet apologised and said despite their training its cabin crew did not identify Mr Tarry was having a stroke.

