Image caption Darren Pencille stabbed his victim 18 times

A mental health trust treating a man who stabbed a passenger to death on a train is launching an investigation into his care, the BBC has learned.

Darren Pencille, jailed for murder last week, saw a consultant forensic psychiatrist the day before he killed Lee Pomeroy on a train in Surrey.

The Old Bailey heard he was a paranoid schizophrenic with a history of being abusive and failing to take medication.

South London and Maudsley NHS will carry out an internal investigation.

Following the results of the trust's investigation, NHS England will decide whether or not to hold an independent investigation.

Pencille, 36, who lived in Farnham, had been under the care of a community team run by the trust.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy was killed the day before his 52nd birthday

During the trial, jurors heard Pencille stabbed Mr Pomeroy, who was travelling with his 14-year-old son, 18 times on the Guildford to London service on 4 January.

Pencille had claimed he had acted in self-defence, but the judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said she was satisfied he was the aggressor throughout.

Jurors heard that Pencille killed the father-of-one when a "chance encounter" escalated into a frenzied and fatal attack.

He first stabbed the IT consultant in the neck and then inflicted 17 more injuries in the 20 seconds that followed.