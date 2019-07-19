Former Surrey police officer charged with on-duty rape
- 19 July 2019
A former police officer has been charged with a series of rapes, including one while on duty.
Derek Seekings, 64, from Farnborough in Hampshire retired from Surrey Police in 2005.
He has been charged with seven rapes of a woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000. Six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one while on duty, a police spokesman said.
He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 13 August.