A former police officer has been charged with a series of rapes, including one while on duty.

Derek Seekings, 64, from Farnborough in Hampshire retired from Surrey Police in 2005.

He has been charged with seven rapes of a woman in Surrey between 1994 and 2000. Six are alleged to have taken place off duty, and one while on duty, a police spokesman said.

He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 13 August.