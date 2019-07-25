Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Forensic investigators sifted through through debris at the house in 2016

A gunman who shot a man dead at a pool party is still at large three years on.

Ricardo Hunter, 34, was murdered in Headley, Surrey, in 2016 during a party hosted by a reggae dancehall artist.

Detectives are yet to find the person who carried out the shooting and have issued an appeal for information on the anniversary of Mr Hunter's death.

Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said: "We believe that some members of the community know who killed Ricardo."

Mr Hunter, also known as "Forty", was found dead in the garden of a house in Church Lane at about 02:30 BST on 25 July.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Ricardo Hunter died from a single gunshot wound

Mr Hunter, from Coulsdon in south London, was one of about 400 guests at the gathering, that was billed as a "Big Mansion Pool Party" at a "Posh Location in the Hills".

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a gunshot wound.

A 36-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to hospital.

A reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction was being offered in 2017.

Det Ch Insp Friday said: "It's been three years since Ricardo was shot and killed and I am still appealing for information from his community as to who was involved in the planning and shooting.

"You know if you were at the party and haven't come forward and it is to you I am making this appeal.

"We believe that some members of the community know who killed Ricardo, and we urge you to assist our investigation and help us get closure for the victim's family."

