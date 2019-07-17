Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed to death in front of her three-year-old daughter

A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-wife in front of her three-year-old daughter as she went to collect their children from school.

Aliny Godinho, 39, was repeatedly stabbed in Stoneleigh, near Epsom in Surrey, on 8 February.

Ricardo Godinho was found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 41-year-old - who admitted manslaughter but denied murder - will be sentenced on Thursday.

The trial heard Mrs Godinho had made allegations in December to Surrey Police that she was being "controlled" by her husband and found him "mentally abusive".

On the day of the murder Mrs Godinho had caught the bus with her daughter to London Road, jurors were told.

Godinho, who was armed with a kitchen knife, had been waiting in his car for the bus to go past so he could follow it.

As the bus left he got out of his car, confronted Mrs Godinho and stabbed her multiple times before dropping the weapon and fleeing the scene.

The attack was witnessed by three other mothers who were on their way to collect their children from the same school, the court heard.

Image caption Ricardo Godinho was seen on CCTV moments before the killing

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC said on the morning of her death Mrs Godinho had sent a text to a friend saying her husband "was telling everyone that he would kill her".

"I believe if he found me alone in the street now, that he would do it. But I don't believe he would do it in front of the children and I am always with them," the message added.

Ms Lumsdon told jurors Godinho, of Kingston Road, Epsom, had "killed his wife to punish her".

She added: "Out of revenge for leaving him and, as he saw it, keeping him from his children.

"He planned it. He armed himself, lay in wait and killed her in cold blood."