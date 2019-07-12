Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed to death in front of her three-year-old daughter

A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in front of their child has told a court he "never set out" to kill her.

Ricardo Godinho, 41, is accused of murdering Aliny Godhino amid a confrontation during a school run on 8 February.

Giving evidence, Mr Godhino said he feared Mrs Godhino wanted to "take my kids away" and had told lies to portray him as a "bad dad".

He admits manslaughter but denies murder and having an offensive weapon.

Jurors at Guildford Crown Court have heard the defendant was "blinded by rage" when he stabbed Mrs Godhino in front of their three-year-old daughter.

'Bad image'

The accused is said to have lain in wait opposite a bus stop in London Road Stoneleigh, near Epsom, before the attack.

Under questioning from defence barrister Tom Little QC, he told the court he had taken a kitchen knife with him "to fix a gate" and had "never set out" to kill his wife.

"I took the knife and put it in my pocket and said to myself I am going to see my children today," he said.

"I wanted to say to her 'stop telling people I want to kill you'. My image gets so bad."

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption CCTV captured Aliny Godinho's last movements as she walked along London Road with her daughter

Mr Little asked Mr Godinho if anything was said to his ex-wife as he approached her in his car moments before attacking her.

He replied: "I said to her 'Aliny, let me give my daughter a cuddle. At that point my daughter said: 'Mum, dad is back'.

"Then, Aliny said you're never going to see your children again.

"Everything from 28 December came up in my head at once. I was blinded."

The trial has heard that Mrs Godinho went to Surrey Police on 28 December last year to tell officers she was being mentally abused.

He said "Aliny made so many lies against myself to put my reputation down and get advantages on the police.

"I never tried to hurt her, never tried to kill her or never try to control her life."

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Ricardo Godinho was seen on CCTV moments before the killing

Mr Godhino said the couple, from Brazil, had first come to the UK on a "fake marriage certificate" in late 2003.

They returned to South America in 2006, before coming back to Britain in 2014.

The pair began divorce proceedings in September 2018, after Mr Godinho became aware of "financial problems" in his company and told Mrs Godinho he "did not trust her".

Mr Godinho told the court Mrs Godinho was no longer allowed to stay in the UK because she was using his VISA, and had made "false reports" to police in a bid to remain in Britain.

He added: "I found out her only way was to apply for a domestic violence VISA.

"I was so emotionally affected as I couldn't believe Aliny was taking my kids away from me."

The trial continues.