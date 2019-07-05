Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed to death in front of her three-year-old daughter

A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death on the school run was "blinded by rage", a court heard.

Aliny Godinho, 39, was attacked by Ricardo Godinho in front of her three-year-old daughter on 8 February.

His friend told Guildford Crown Court that he had just been told by his wife that he could not see the children.

Mr Godinho admits manslaughter but denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

On the afternoon of the stabbing, Ronaldo Bellinello, a close friend, had been working in Regent's Park, central London, when Mr Godinho called him to say he had "knifed Aliny several times".

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Minutes before killing his wife Ricardo Godinho went to a petrol station

He met Mr Godinho and the 41-year-old "explained what had happened".

Mr Bellinello said: "He was nearly crying [when I met him]. He asked me to keep an eye on his children because he knew he was not going to see them for a long time.

"He said he met Aliny on the way to school and that he wanted to see the children. She said 'you are not going to see the children'.

"That's when he said he was blinded by anger and did what he did.

"I asked him what he was going to do now. He said he was going to surrender to the police and he asked me to go with him."

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption CCTV captured Aliny Godinho's last movements as she walked along London Road with her daughter

Originally from Brazil, Mr and Mrs Godinho moved to London in 2003 and met Mr Bellinello in 2005.

Mr Bellinello told jurors he was "shocked" when he found out just before Christmas Mr and Mrs Godinho were separating after 17 years together.

He said: "He wasn't in a very good way. He was stressed about his situation and for me it was a surprise. He was really annoyed.

"I told him several times: 'We are not in Brazil. The laws are different here. You shouldn't do anything wrong, in time everything will sort itself out.'"

Mr Bellinello said he recognised the knife used in the stabbing as one from a "set of knives in the kitchen" of the Godinho's family home in Epsom.

The trial continues.