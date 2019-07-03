Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter

A man who stabbed his wife to death said he "killed her because of problems", a PC told jurors.

Aliny Godinho, 39, was attacked by her estranged husband Ricardo Godinho in Surrey on 8 February as she went to pick up their children from school.

PC Hywell McKenzie also told Guildford Crown Court he saw Mr Godinho headbutt a cell wall following his arrest.

Mr Godinho, 41, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Two days after being arrested on suspicion of Mrs Godinho's murder, PC Hywell overheard Mr Godinho while he was in a custody suite

"I recalled clothing being thrown to the floor. After this he made a comment 'I kill my wife because of problems'," he said.

"He also headbutted the cell wall, twice. It must have hurt because he hit it with quite some force."

Mr Godinho had been detained after stabbing his wife multiple times in Stoneleigh, near Epsom, in front of their three-year-old daughter.

Image caption Mrs Godinho was pronounced dead at 15:36 GMT

Jurors also heard from Peter Fletcher, an electrician, who tried to save her life.

"Someone shouted she had been stabbed. I tried to put pressure on the wounds and stop the bleeding," he said.

"I noticed a knife on the floor. It must have been five metres away from her.

"A police officer attended, but I kept going. I gave chest compressions until the paramedics turned up."

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC read out a statement from paramedic James Laidlaw.

When he arrived Mr Laidlaw said he could see Mrs Godinho bleeding heavily from a "deep neck wound".

"We worked on the victim for 30 minutes. I was aware of other stab wounds, but my focus was on the two most serious in the neck and chest," he said.

The trial continues.