Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and chest

A woman who saw a mother being stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter has told a court the victim's child cried "mummy is not coming back".

Aliny Godinho was attacked by her estranged husband as she went to collect her children from school in Surrey, Guildford Crown Court heard.

Toni Miller was one of three women who saw the attack.

Ricardo Godinho has admitted manslaughter but denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Jurors heard Ms Godinho and Mrs Miller - along with Rebecca Dyer and Natasha Carr - had just got off a bus on London Road, in Stoneleigh near Epsom.

Mrs Miller told the court she heard a "sharp scream" from behind and turned to see Mrs Godinho being attacked by a man.

Image caption Mrs Godinho was formally pronounced dead at 15:36 GMT

"The scream sounded more like urgency or someone was in danger," she said.

"I looked at her face and she was absolutely terrified. He made contact with her and pushed her daughter in my direction.

"She turned round to face the man and he grabbed hold of her and then when he pulled back I could see the blade of the knife."

"I thought it was a Halloween prop, thought it was a joke. Aliny put up her arms to protect her and he started to stab her with the knife," she added.

"He did not say a word. He was extremely calm and collected."

Image caption Mrs Godinho died at the roadside where she was attacked

Mrs Miller told the court she estimated Mrs Godinho was stabbed "six or seven times" before falling to the ground.

"As he let go, he looked up at their daughter and at that point I thought he was going to go for the child," she said.

"The daughter turned to me and said 'mummy is not coming back'," she added.

The trial continues.