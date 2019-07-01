Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Godinho was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and chest shortly after 15:00 on 8 February

A mother-of-four was stabbed to death by her estranged husband while she was on a school run to pick up their children, a court heard.

Aliny Godinho was attacked with a large kitchen knife in Ewell on 8 February after getting off a bus on London Road.

Jurors at Guildford Crown Court were told Ricardo Godinho pulled up alongside her in a truck, got out and repeatedly stabbed her.

Mr Godinho, 41, denies murder and possessing a bladed article.

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC opened the case saying Mrs Godinho, 39, had been with three other mothers at the time of the attack.

She said: "As the truck pulled up and the women turned to see what was happening they heard Aliny scream. One of them thought she had been hit by the truck.

"A man jumped out of the truck and ran towards Aliny, hunched over. Aliny backed away from him.

"As he reached Aliny he grasped her with one hand and with the other stabbed her repeatedly in the upper body.

"She sank to floor and he continued to stab her in the chest and in the neck."

Image caption Aliny Godinho was formally pronounced dead at 15:36 GMT

Mr Godinho "suddenly stopped" and "dropped the knife" before getting back in his truck and driving off "at speed", Ms Lumsdon said.

She added: "The three other mothers could not believe what they had just seen.

"Blood was running from Aliny's mouth and nose. She was unresponsive."

'I stabbed Aliny'

After the stabbing Mr Godinho called "a series of people and told them what he had done", jurors were told.

Ms Lumsdon said Mr Godinho called his secretary Andreia Cordoso and told her: "I stabbed Aliny.

"I think she is dead. I stabbed her several times."

Mr Godinho, of Kingston Road, Epsom, was later found with a friend and arrested by police.

While in custody an officer heard him say: "I kill my wife because of... problems", Ms Lumsdon said.

She added: "The knife had Mr Godinho's DNA on the handle and Aliny's blood on the blade."

The trial continues.