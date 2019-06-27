Image caption Darren Pencille denies murdering Lee Pomeroy but admits possessing a bladed article

A man accused of murdering a train passenger declared moments before stabbing him: "I'm going to kill this man", a court has heard.

Darren Pencille, 36, denies murdering 51-year-old Lee Pomeroy on a Guildford-to-London train on 4 January.

Kayleigh Carter told the Old Bailey she witnessed the attack and the argument leading up to it.

She said Mr Pencille appeared angry, while Mr Pomeroy was "really stern, stubborn" and "sort of patronising".

Giving evidence from behind a screen, Ms Carter said: "I didn't really get anger from the older guy at first."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy was stabbed 18 times on a Guildford-to-London train, the Old Bailey has heard

But she said they had an argument, during which Mr Pencille had picked up his mobile phone and said: "I'm going to kill this man."

She told the court that Mr Pomeroy had told the defendant during the confrontation: "I have never dealt with someone with special needs before."

She said it appeared he was "egging it on" and Mr Pencille had responded by saying: "I'm hearing voices right now."

He accused Mr Pomeroy of making a racist remark, but Mr Pomeroy had looked like he had been "falsely accused" and said: "If anyone is racist here it's you," she said.

Justin Rouse QC, defending, asked Ms Carter whether she had the impression Mr Pomeroy was "picking on" Mr Pencille, who was of a smaller build.

She said: "I wouldn't say picking on him, but he was taunting him."

The court has heard previously that Mr Pencille, of Wilbury Road, Farnham, does not deny stabbing Mr Pomeroy, but will argue he was acting in self-defence.

The trial continues.

