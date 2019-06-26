Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Robyn Mercer died from multiple blows to the head

A man has been arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of an antiques dealer.

Robyn Mercer, 50, was bludgeoned to death at her home in West Molesey, Surrey, in March 2016.

No-one has been charged with her killing, despite a £10,000 reward for information.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Surrey Police said a murder inquiry remains ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie said: "The case is constantly being reviewed to ensure that no stone is left unturned."

Ms Mercer's ex-partner Robert Webb, 54, was jailed in 2017 for forging her will.