Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy was stabbed 18 times on a Guildford-to-London train, the Old Bailey has heard

A father who was stabbed to death on a train was subjected to a "quick and frenzied attack", a court has heard.

CCTV footage of Lee Pomeroy, 51, being repeatedly stabbed on a Guildford-to-London train on 4 January has been shown to the Old Bailey jury.

The prosecution said Mr Pomeroy suffered 18 knife wounds in an assault lasting little more than 25 seconds.

Darren Pencille, 36, of Wilbury Road, Farnham, denies murdering Mr Pomeroy but admits possessing a bladed article.

The defendant's girlfriend, Chelsea Mitchell, 27, of the same address, denies assisting an offender.

Jurors watched in silence as they viewed the footage showing the moment Mr Pomeroy was first stabbed.

It showed him and his 14-year-old son buying tickets at the station and then boarding the train at London Road at the same time as Mr Pencille.

Image caption Darren Pencille denies murder

It showed the two men arguing before Mr Pomeroy followed Mr Pencille into another carriage, while his son remained where he was.

Then the footage showed Mr Pomeroy being repeatedly stabbed while trying to defend himself with his hands.

Det Con Marc Farmer, from British Transport Police, who was responsible for locating and viewing CCTV in the investigation, told the court: "We see the first blow (that was to his neck), and then movement and we see him slash at his torso and then his thigh.

"It is quick and a frenzied attack."

The trial continues.

