Two children were among a group of 12 migrants found in the back of a refrigerated lorry.

The vehicle was stopped in London Road, Send, near Ripley, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.

The group was given water and medical treatment. The two children were taken into police protection and the adults were passed to immigration officials.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of allowing illegal entry into the UK.

A 26-year-old man from Hull and a 64-year-old man of no fixed address remain in police custody, a Surrey Police spokeswoman said.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

