Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Darren Pencille, left, and Chelsea Mitchell are on trial at the Old Bailey

A man was stabbed 18 times on a train in front of his 14-year-old son after a "heated argument" over blocking the aisle, the Old Bailey has heard.

Darren Pencille denies murdering Lee Pomeroy, 51, on a Guildford to London service on 4 January.

The defendant's girlfriend, Chelsea Mitchell, is also on trial and denies assisting an offender.

Opening the case, prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC said Mr Pomeroy was killed the day before his birthday.

He said the victim and his son boarded the train at London Road Station at 13:01 GMT and within five minutes, he had been stabbed by Mr Pencille.

'Ignorance is bliss'

"That wound to the neck was the first of 18 wounds with a knife that Mr Pencille inflicted on Mr Pomeroy that day," he told jurors.

"A little over an hour after he boarded the train, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services who rushed to save his life, Lee Pomeroy was dead."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy was stabbed to death on a Guildford to London train

The prosecutor told jurors the events surrounding the killing were captured on CCTV and witnessed by other passengers.

Mr Pomeroy and his son had boarded the same carriage as Mr Pencille and made their way down the aisle, the court heard.

Mr Hallam suggested they may have been "blocking" Mr Pencille's way and the defendant had said: "Ignorance is bliss."

"That prompted Lee Pomeroy to respond and ask what it was he meant. An argument began between them. It was an argument that became heated and became heated pretty quickly."

The prosecutor told the court Mr Pencille rushed from the scene and was picked up by 27-year-old Miss Mitchell, of Wilbury Road, Farnham.

He told the jury: "She collected him and together they drove to the flat where she lived in Farnham, Surrey, then drove to the south coast.

"Mr Pencille cleaned himself up and changed his appearance. The two of them also engaged in research on the internet about what it was Mr Pencille had done."

The trial continues.