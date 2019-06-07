Image copyright PA Image caption Sally Challen, who was released on bail in April, walked into court

An abused woman will not face a retrial for murdering her husband with a hammer after prosecutors accepted her manslaughter plea.

Sally Challen, 65, was found guilty of murdering 61-year-old Richard in Surrey and jailed for life in 2011.

Her conviction was quashed in February and she was due to face a retrial for his murder next month.

However, prosecutors at the Old Bailey accepted the lesser plea on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Caroline Carberry QC said the manslaughter plea was accepted following a psychiatric report which concluded Mrs Challen was suffering an "adjustment disorder".