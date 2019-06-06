Reigate PC Marc Sturrock convicted of stalking ex-girlfriend
- 6 June 2019
A policeman has been found guilty of stalking his former girlfriend.
PC Marc Sturrock, 47, based at Reigate police station in Surrey, was accused of stalking her, causing serious alarm or distress.
His behaviour related to a period from 18 August to 12 October 2017, a jury at Maidstone Crown Court heard. Sturrock will be sentenced on 16 July.
He was suspended from duty after he was charged, and Surrey Police has been contacted for comment.