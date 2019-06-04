Wounded cat found 'severely abused' in Woking
A cat which was found severely abused is being cared for by the RSPCA in Surrey.
The nine-month-old tortoiseshell was unable to stand when she was found in Woking on Sunday.
The cat, found in Bagshot Road, had a makeshift splint on her front right leg. Now in the care of local vets, she has been named Minnie because she is so small.
"We've never seen a cat so abused," the local RSPCA office said.
Liz Wood, deputy manager at the RSPCA's Millbrook Animal Centre, said: "She isn't out of the clear yet but we're hoping she will make a recovery as she's very bright and a little fighter.
"It's heartbreaking that this has happened to her."