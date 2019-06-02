Image copyright Google Image caption The child was knocked down while riding a skateboard

A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a van while riding a skateboard.

The youngster was knocked down by a white Mercedes Sprinter box van in Oxted, Surrey, at about 10:45 BST.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene at The Hollies, in Hurst Green.

The victim was taken to the North East Surrey Hospital in Redhill but pronounced dead just after midday. Witnesses are asked to contact police.