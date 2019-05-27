A teenager has been raped after leaving a party.

She had believed her mother was waiting for her when she left the gathering in Westhall Road, Warlingham, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

However, this was not the case and she was attacked, Surrey Police said.

Officers have not disclosed the age of the girl but said she was a young teenager. Police said the victim had been through a "horrendous ordeal".

'Stranger attack'

After the attack, a man and a woman who were passersby took the girl home and police said they had come forward.

Det Sgt Steve Muncaster, from the safeguarding investigation unit, said: "The victim has been through a horrendous ordeal and has not been able to provide us with a description of her attacker, however he's not believed to be known to her."

He said no-one had yet been arrested but inquiries to identify the man were ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area between 23:00 and 00:30 on Sunday and saw anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact police.

Officers said they particularly want to speak to drivers who may have been in the area and have urged them to check any dashcam footage.

The scene of the attack remained cordoned off on Monday.