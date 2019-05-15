Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption F1 car visits home of terminally ill Lewis Hamilton fan

A terminally ill boy's good-luck message to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has inspired a wave of charitable donations.

More than £100,000 was raised in just 24 hours after Harry Shaw posted a video that inspired Hamilton's victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Harry, who has cancer, is at his home in Redhill, Surrey, for his final days.

His father James Shaw said he was proud and emotional Harry had touched so many people.

He said his son's story had been seen as far away as New Zealand and Venezuela.

"I'm so proud that Harry, our beautiful, wonderful boy, has been seen by so many people," Mr Shaw said.

'Inquisitive boy'

Harry hit the headlines after Hamilton described him as the "spirit angel" who had inspired his racing win.

Mercedes then sent an F1 car to the youngster's home for him to explore.

Mr Shaw said photographs and TV footage showed Harry smiling, but what the world did not hear were his questions.

"He's very frail at the minute, but he's a fit, active, rugby-playing boy," he said.

"He loved seeing it. He was just asking - 'what's that bit? what's that bit?' - it allowed him to be an inquisitive five-year-old boy."

In April, Harry's parents were told he had just one week left to live

Mercedes also sent Hamilton's driving gloves - which Harry wore in his bedroom - and race winner's trophy.

Mr Shaw said he hoped the family had "done our little bit for the future" through their fundraising.

But he said: "Harry is dying and he could die tonight and we just don't know.

"We know we are not going to cure cancer, but we are trying to do our little bit and the next family will do their little bit, and perhaps in five or 10 years, other little Harrys might have a better chance.

"It doesn't change our reality. We are still going to lose Harry."

The family has been told the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity is exploring ways to spend the money raised on research.

Mr Shaw said there was "no upper limit" to the family's fundraising drive and they were "going to keep going and going".

Antonia Dalmahoy, the charity's managing director, said: "We are enormously grateful to the Shaw family for their amazing support and for the generous donations to the charity via Harry's Pledge.

"Harry's parents have been incredible to share their story at this very difficult time.

"We will be working with them to ensure the money raised is used to help young cancer patients in the future."