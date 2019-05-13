Image copyright Harry Shaw Image caption Harry Shaw posted a good luck message on Instagram

A Formula One car was sent to the home of a five-year-old boy with a rare form of terminal cancer after he inspired Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Harry Shaw, from Redhill, Surrey, sent Hamilton a good luck message on Instagram from his hospital bed.

The youngster has since moved back to his home for his final days.

Hamilton described Harry as his "spirit angel" as he dedicated his victory to him on Sunday.

Mercedes later arranged for one of its car to be flown to Harry's home, where he is also expected to be presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the Barcelona race.

Image caption Mercedes flew one of its F1 cars to Harry's home

Harry's father, James Shaw, said: "I don't know Lewis, but I think what we've seen is what a genuine, decent, lovely person he is.

"That was a heartfelt message he did and he won that Grand Prix for Harry and that means a lot."

Charlotte Shaw, Harry's mother, said: "It's brought smiles into his life at a time when there's a limited amount of fun to be had, to be perfectly honest."

She said gifts including signed photographs and a Mercedes cap first brought smiles, adding: "It just went from there, really.

"It's just got bigger and bigger and better and better and the smiles have got broader and broader.

"It's so special to see Harry enjoying himself."

Harry, who has Ewing's sarcoma, had said in his video message on Instagram: "Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck wining the race in Spain and thank you for the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye."

Hamilton said after winning the race: "Today, I was just super-inspired by this kid that sent me a message.

"He was my spirit angel."

The Shaw family has set up a charity page to raise money for research into the disease and have so far raised more than £15,000.

Mercedes tweeted they were supporting the fundraising drive.