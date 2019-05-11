Pyrford fire death: Police investigate fatal flat fire
- 11 May 2019
Police are investigating the death of a woman in a fire at a three-storey block of flats.
Firefighters were called to Pyrford Road, Pyrford, at 10:45 BST and found an apartment that was "heavily smoke-logged".
Surrey Police said that a "female occupant at the flat was sadly pronounced dead at the scene".
Fire investigators remain at the property and a "number of inquiries" are under way, police said.