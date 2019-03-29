Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Mother-of-four Aliny Mendes was stabbed to death

A man has admitted stabbing his estranged wife to death in the street.

Ricardo Godinho, from Epsom, denies murdering Aliny Godinho, 39, in an attack in Ewell, Surrey, on 8 February, but pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, he further denied having a kitchen knife in a public place "without good reason or lawful authority".

The 41-year-old, of Kingston Road, was remanded in custody to await trial at Guildford Crown Court on 17 June.

Mr Godinho entered the guilty plea to the alternative charge of manslaughter with the help of an interpreter.