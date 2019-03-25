Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the common

A large fire has engulfed an area of heathland on the largest national nature reserve in the south east of England.

The blaze at Chobham Common in Surrey was discovered and reported by wildlife workers at about 11:30 GMT.

The fire service said about 40 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was affecting about 30 hectares.

Surrey Wildlife Trust said: "Please stay safe and avoid the area until further notice."

The Thames Basin Heaths Partnership, a project focused on protecting the Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area, said: "Our team witnessed this wildfire at Chobham Common National Nature Reserve.

"Thanks to their quick action, the fire crews arrived quickly, but fires can grow at a frightening pace."

The project said the common was a "very precious and endangered heathland habitat, home to some of Britain's rarest wildlife".