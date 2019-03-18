Surrey

Stanwell stabbing: Terror police continue to question man, 50

  • 18 March 2019
Viola Avenue Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA
Image caption The suspect was seen brandishing weapons and hurling racist abuse before the stabbing

Counter terror police are continuing to question a man after a suspected far-right inspired attack in which a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Surrey.

The attacker allegedly rampaged through Stanwell with a baseball bat and knife, hurling racist abuse on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old local man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and a racially-aggravated offence.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid called on society to "reject the terrorists and extremists who seek to divide us".
Image caption The incident happened in a Tesco car park on Saturday night

Officers were called at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday to reports a man was acting aggressively while carrying weapons in Viola Avenue, where vehicles had been damaged.

They then received another call reporting a stabbing nearby. Armed police swooped and arrested the suspect.

'He needs help'

The 19-year-old victim went to a nearby McDonald's for help and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the incident had the "hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far right".

However, the girlfriend of the arrested man has claimed he "needs help" and is in "no way a terrorist".
Image caption The suspect was heard shouting racist abuse from a house on Viola Avenue

Nemer Salem, 24, who lives on Viola Avenue, said the man was shouting from a window "crazy things about Muslims. I'm a Muslim and I got a little bit worried."

Vincent Sutherland, who also lives on the road, said: "He was shouting 'kill a Muslim' and 'white supremacy'".

But he added: "He's polite, he always says hello to me."

The girlfriend of the arrested man said: "It's not like him, he's the loveliest guy you could meet.

"He needs help. He's had a lot going on in his life and I think this was just something that tipped him.

"He's the love of my life and I will stand by him."

Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the emergency services and said her thoughts were with the injured man and his family and friends.

She added: "Vile, hateful far-right extremism has no place in our society."

Have you been personally affected by this story? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites