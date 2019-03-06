Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to George Abbot School in Woodruff Avenue, Guildford, at about 13:45 GMT

A boy was stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors by a fellow pupil at a secondary school, police have said.

Emergency services were called to George Abbot School in Guildford at about 13:45 GMT.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is in custody, Surrey Police said.

The force said the boy "is believed to have been assaulted...with a pair of scissors" and suffered a small puncture wound to his back. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Insp Andy Hill said it was "an isolated incident between two pupils".

He said: "Staff were on the scene immediately, intervened and remained with the boy until we arrived.

"I would like to reassure parents that no other pupils were involved in this incident and that there is no risk to the wider public."

He said officers remained at the school.

Insp Hill said both boys' parents had been informed and the school had sent out a message to parents informing them what had happened.

The school has not yet commented.