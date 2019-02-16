Image copyright Highways England Image caption The carcass of the coach was lifted onto a flatbed lorry for removal

A coach fire has closed part of the M25 near Heathrow Airport.

The vehicle caught light at about 06:10 GMT, and Surrey Fire and Rescue was called to the anti-clockwise stretch, between junction 12 for the M3 and 13 for Staines and Egham.

Crews extinguished the fire just after 08:10, but Highways England remains at the scene to clear the wreckage.

Two lanes are closed, and there are miles of tailbacks, with normal traffic conditions expected by about 11:15.