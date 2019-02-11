Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Mendes was stabbed to death in Ewell

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in the street.

Aliny Mendes, 39, died after being attacked in London Road, Ewell, Surrey, on Friday afternoon.

Surrey Police said a man got out of a car in London Road and attacked her.

Ricardo Godinho, 41, of Kingston Road in Epsom, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court later.

Another man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released with no further action.

Surrey Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.