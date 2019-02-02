Banstead High Street pedestrian hit by car dies
- 2 February 2019
A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in a Surrey high street.
The man, in his 60s, was struck by a silver Mazda in Banstead High Street, close to Waitrose and Subway, at 18:30 GMT on Friday, Surrey Police said.
He was declared dead at the scene, and his family have been informed, officers said.
Surrey Police said it was keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or may have footage from the location in the moments leading up to it.