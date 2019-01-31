Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five people died in the blast at the Horse & Groom on 5 October 1974

The inquest into the deaths of five people killed in the 1974 Guildford pub bombings will be resumed.

Five people and 65 others were injured when the IRA blew up two pubs in the Surrey town.

The Guildford Four were wrongly convicted in what is considered one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice.

Families told Surrey Coroner Richard Travers it may be "the only chance" for the truth to be known.

No date has yet been set for the inquest to resume.

Soldiers Ann Hamilton, 19, Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, and John Hunter, 17, as well as plasterer Paul Craig, 21, died following the first blast at the Horse and Groom on 5 October 1974.

Another bomb at a second pub also exploded but there were no injuries.

Paul Hill, Gerry Conlon, Patrick Armstrong and Carole Richardson - known as the Guildford Four - were wrongly convicted of the attacks and jailed for 15 years, before being released in 1989.

A four-man IRA unit known as the "Balcombe Street gang" claimed responsibility in 1976 but were not charged.