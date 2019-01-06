Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy, 51, was killed in front of his 14-year-old son

A man has been charged with murder after a father was stabbed to death in front of his son on a train.

Darren Pencille, 35, of Willbury Road, Farnham, is accused of killing Lee Pomeroy, 51, on a Guildford to London train on Friday.

Chelsea Mitchell, 27, also of Willbury Road, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Pencille has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police said Mr Pomeroy - who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm - and Mr Pencille got on the train at Guildford's London Road station at about 13:00 GMT.

Mr Pomeroy, who would have turned 52 the day after his death, had been on his way into London with his 14-year-old son to "spend some quality time together", relatives said.

They added in a statement: "He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family.

"He was an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble."