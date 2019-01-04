Image caption Police and paramedics were called to Horsley station

A man has been murdered in front of horrified passengers on board a train in Surrey.

The victim was stabbed to death on the 12:58 Guildford to London Waterloo service, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

An eyewitness told the BBC he had been involved in a "vicious fight" on the train beforehand. His attacker then fled and is being hunted.

The train is currently being held at Horsley railway station.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, in the village of East Horsley and police teams are searching the surrounding area for the suspect. No arrests have been made.

A BTP spokesman said the victim suffered a fatal stab wound.

Det Supt Gary Richardson said it was a "shocking and violent attack which took place on board a train in broad daylight".

He said it was an "incredibly frightening" incident for passengers on the train.

Image caption Police are searching the Clandon area for the suspect

Police believe the suspect and victim boarded the train at London Road (Guildford) at 13:01 GMT.

It is understood the offender then left the train at Clandon railway station, police said.

Timetable information for the train shows it left Clandon at 13:06 - five minutes after the pair boarded the service.

Police said a number of officers were now in the Clandon area trying to find the man responsible.

"We would encourage anyone who was on this train to come forward, regardless of whether or not they think they can help," Det Supt Richardson said.

Image caption Forensics officers are at the scene in Horsley

At the scene in Horsley

Vicky Carter and Adrian Harms, BBC News

Police are stopping everyone from getting through to the station in Horsley.

There is crime tape sealing off the paths in the area and a private ambulance has been spotted driving past.

Initially unaware of the news, more and more people are driving up and being turned away by officers.

Clandon and Horsley are picturesque villages in the heart of the Surrey commuter belt - a very affluent part of the county with big houses, quiet roads, country pubs and very little crime.

The last murder that rocked the community in Horsley took place about 20 years ago - when John Duffy, abducted 15-year-old Maartje Tamboezer who was last seen near the station.

But at the moment, it's the manhunt that is foremost in residents' minds.

Everyone is shocked and bewildered and people are expressing their worry and concern about a knifeman who remains on the run.

John Tindall, who runs a cycle shop at Horsley station, saw police and paramedics who were first on the scene.

He said: "The paramedic went over the bridge with the officer and they attended some sort of an incident involving the gentleman."

About half a dozen police cars and two ambulances were also there.

He said: "There was no panic at all, it was just people calmly getting off the train and just wandering around. That's why I didn't think much of it really, but it appears it was much worse than I thought."

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to the station at about 13:30 and were joined by police and the Surrey Air Ambulance.

A statement issued by the ambulance trust said: "Despite the best efforts of everyone, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Image caption The train is currently being held at Horsley railway station

Rail services are suspended between Guildford and Effingham Junction.

South Western Railways have tweeted that the line towards Waterloo is blocked.

A statement on the SWR website said: "Until the police have carried out their investigations the line between Guildford towards Effingham Junction is currently blocked."

Replacement bus services are being brought in.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling described the stabbing as "tragic" and said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the victim and their family."

