Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened close to the junction with the M3, police said

Nine people have been injured, three seriously, in a crash which closed a major road in Surrey.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the crash between two cars at about 06:50 GMT on the A322 in Lightwater near the M3 junction.

Police reopened the main carriageway at about 10:30 GMT but said sliproads remained closed for recovery work.

The crash involved a white van and black saloon car and officers said both drivers had been spoken to.

Of those hurt, three have "serious but non life-threatening injuries", four have minor injuries and two are "walking wounded".

The force said it was working closely with Highways England due to road closures and anticipated the road would open soon.

It has appealed for witnesses.