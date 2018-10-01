Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption An air ambulance arrived at the scene after the carriageway was closed

Nine people have been injured, two seriously, in a crash between a minibus and a transit van on the M25.

The road was closed to allow an air ambulance to land on the carriageway after the crash at about 01:30 BST close to junction 12 at Staines.

Drivers have been warned to expect rush-hour delays and diversions have been put in place.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Surrey Police said.

The clockwise carriageway has since been re-opened, but anti-clockwise, the motorway remains shut.

Surrey Police said the closure, between junctions 12 and 13, is likely to have an impact on the rush hour.

The force said the closure was necessary to clear a fuel spillage and for crash investigators to work at the scene.