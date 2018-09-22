Image copyright Google Image caption The fight was reported to have taken place the Running Horse pub

A man collapsed and died following a fight at a pub in Sunbury.

A brawl broke out between two groups at the Running Horse in Groveley Road just before 19:00 BST on Friday.

Police attended the nearby Hare and Hounds pub a short time later, where Colin Barrett was pronounced dead. It is thought he had been involved in the earlier fight.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder. Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Till Sanderson said on a Friday night "there's no doubt" that both pubs would have had "plenty" of people in.

He added: "We want to hear from anyone who saw the first fight or knows those involved.

"But what is also crucial is what happened to the man who later died and how he travelled between the two pubs and what caused him to collapse.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial."