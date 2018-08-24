Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Surrey's chief constable Nick Ephgrave said he understood people's frustrations

Surrey's chief constable has written an open letter addressing people's "anger" in the wake of an "unprecedented" number of illegal traveller camps.

Nick Ephgrave said the solution lay with local authorities putting in place designated transit sites for travellers to go, as other counties have.

Runnymede MP Philip Hammond made similar calls after what he dubbed an "explosion of problems" this summer.

More than 130 camps were reported to the force, from 1 April to 14 August.

Image copyright @CoxeyLoxey Image caption Travellers were spotted heading on to Weston Green, Elmbridge, on 16 August

Mr Ephgrave said in his letter "the amount of ill feeling and anger about a perceived lack of action by police has been palpable".

Earlier in August police warned against vigilante action against travellers after people in Claygate blockaded caravans on a recreation ground.

He added: "We will deal with criminality as and when it occurs... but the options available to my officers are limited and I can ill afford the enormous resource and energy my officers put in to dealing with this."

Unauthorised encampment is not a criminal matter. Local authorities can evict travellers, but often require police support.

Mr Ephgrave added: "There is nothing to stop those evicted simply moving 100 yards down the road and setting up camp there. We then have to go through the whole rigmarole again."

If a designated transit site is available, the police can ask travellers to move on to it immediately. Refusal can result in arrest.

Image copyright Walton South Cllr Christine Elmer Image caption Travellers pitched up in Walton Park car park, Surrey, in June

Sarah Mann, the director of Friends, Families and Travellers, a charity that works on behalf of Gypsies, travellers and the Roma community said that travellers living on unauthorised sites were "statutorily homeless" and struggled to get access to education, healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

"Local authorities have a duty to plan for Gypsy and traveller sites, but only about 18% have met this duty," she said.

Elmbridge Borough Council had the most reported camps in the past few months, with 32.

A spokesman said: "Matters relating to potential permanent and transit traveller sites are part of the Local Plan process in each district and borough.

"There is a further chief executive and leaders meeting to review progress in September."