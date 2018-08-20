Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Dog breeder John Lowe told police officers he wanted the women put down

A man who was jailed for life aged 82 for the murder his partner and her daughter has died in a hospice.

John Lowe was handed a minimum term of 25 years in 2014 for the double shooting at his puppy farm in Surrey.

The Ministry of Justice said Lowe, who was 86 and a prisoner at HMP High Down, died in a hospice on 4 August.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman," a spokesman said.

Lowe shot Christine Lee, 66, and Lucy Lee, 40, at close range at the Farnham puppy-breeding farm in February 2014.

After he was jailed, Surrey Police apologised for returning the dog breeder's confiscated guns to him seven months before the shootings.

During the trial, Guildford Crown Court was told Lowe had wanted the women "put down".

Two civilian police staff who returned the guns to him were referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, but it was decided there was insufficient evidence to take the case further.