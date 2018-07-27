Image caption The theme park is closed all day on Friday

Chessington World of Adventures will be closed all day because of a water shortage caused by a burst main.

The theme park apologised for the "frustrating" news in a statement, but said it had made the decision for "the health and safety" of guests.

The burst main has been affecting homes and businesses near the park, in Surrey, since 03:00 BST.

Tickets booked for Friday can be used at Thorpe Park and Legoland, the park added.

Chessington said disruption was "tough" on businesses in the area.

It added: "Network suppliers, such as utilities, need to acknowledge the consequences, both financial and reputational, of such major disruption."

The park said bottled water was being used to help meet some animals' needs.

Thames Water said it was "really sorry to those who have been affected by a burst water main in Chessington".

It was working to "get everything back to normal as quickly as possible" by re-routing the network, the firm added.