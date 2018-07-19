Surrey

Arrest after woman, 84, dies following Woking robbery

Joyce Burgess Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Joyce Burgess' son said she was "a sweet old lady" who had "done some amazing things"

A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 84-year-old woman who later died in hospital.

Joyce Burgess died following an incident at her home in Loop Road, Woking, on 7 July.

A man in his 20s from Epsom was held on suspicion of three burglaries and a robbery in Woking.

He was also arrested in connection with a burglary in east Surrey and has been released while investigations continue, police said.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Burgess died from coronary and valvular heart disease, bronchial pneumonia and emphysema.

