Joyce Burgess' son said she was "a sweet old lady" who had "done some amazing things"

A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 84-year-old woman who later died in hospital.

Joyce Burgess died following an incident at her home in Loop Road, Woking, on 7 July.

A man in his 20s from Epsom was held on suspicion of three burglaries and a robbery in Woking.

He was also arrested in connection with a burglary in east Surrey and has been released while investigations continue, police said.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Burgess died from coronary and valvular heart disease, bronchial pneumonia and emphysema.