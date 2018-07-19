Arrest after woman, 84, dies following Woking robbery
A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 84-year-old woman who later died in hospital.
Joyce Burgess died following an incident at her home in Loop Road, Woking, on 7 July.
A man in his 20s from Epsom was held on suspicion of three burglaries and a robbery in Woking.
He was also arrested in connection with a burglary in east Surrey and has been released while investigations continue, police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mrs Burgess died from coronary and valvular heart disease, bronchial pneumonia and emphysema.