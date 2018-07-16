Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joyce Burgess was injured during a burglary at her home on 7 July

The son of an 84-year-old woman who died after being attacked by a burglar has said she "would do anything for anybody".

Joyce Burgess was targeted by a man who broke into her home in Loop Road, Woking, on 7 July.

She suffered serious injuries to her arms, chest and face during the attack and died in hospital three days later.

In his tribute, Iain Burgess said his mother was "a sweet old lady" who had "done some amazing things".

These included being driven around the Monte Carlo race track in a Ferrari and going on a glass walkway over the Grand Canyon, he added.

Mrs Burgess had her handbag stolen during the burglary.

A post-mortem examination found she had died from coronary and valvular heart disease, bronchial pneumonia and emphysema.

A man seen entering her home was described as white, with light brown hair in a "curtains" style, of slim build and up to 6ft (1.83cm) tall.

He is thought to have left the scene in a white vehicle, Surrey Police said.