Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was injured during a violent burglary on Saturday

An 84-year-old woman who was attacked by a burglar has died.

Joyce Burgess was attacked and her handbag stolen by a man who broke into her home in Loop Road, Woking, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.

She was seriously injured and taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.

The suspect, described as white, with light brown hair in a "curtains" style, of slim build and up to 6ft (1.83cm) tall, fled a white vehicle.