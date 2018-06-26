The body of a man has been recovered from a lake near Redhill in Surrey.

Police said the man was seen struggling in Mercer's Lake at Nutfield Marsh Road, Nutfield, at 18:30 BST on Monday.

His body was recovered by a team of specialist divers nearly three hours later following a search by the fire service's water search team.

Police said his death is being treated as unexplained, although it was not believed suspicious and there was not believed to be a third party involved.

Earlier in the day officers said there had been reports of youths swimming in the lake and behaving in an anti-social manner.

Mercer's Lake is an old quarry pit filled with water.