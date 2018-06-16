Image copyright National Trust Image caption Writ in Water allows space for reflection and contemplation, the National Trust says

An artwork marking the anniversary of the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215 has been unveiled in Surrey.

Writ in Water, by Mark Wallinger, was commissioned by the National Trust.

Wallinger drew inspiration from Clause 39 of the charter, which embodies the fundamental principles of justice.

The circular well-like structure, at the base of Cooper's Hill in Runnymede, takes its name from the text on John Keats' gravestone, which reads: "Here lies one whose name was writ in water".

No-one above law

In the central chamber of the artwork is a pool, with the words of Clause 39 inscribed on the inner side, reflected in the water.

It says: "No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land."

The installation is in the meadow where the Magna Carta was agreed in June 1215

The words of Clause 39 are reflected in the water of the central pool

Mark Wallinger said: "In Writ in Water, the use of reflection to make the text legible plays against the idea of a law written in stone. Magna Carta curtailed this divine right and issued the first secular writ."

King John agreed the Magna Carta on 15 June 1215, which described Runnymede as a meadow between Windsor and Staines.

It is considered one of the first steps towards parliamentary democracy and includes the principle that no-one was above the law, including the king,

John Orna-Ornstein, the National Trust's Director of Culture and Engagement, said: "Mark's work provides an inspirational space for reflection."

Magna Carta

Illustrations depicts King John signing the Magna Carta but it is generally accepted he probably authorised it with a royal seal

The Magna Carta originated in 1215 as a peace treaty between King John and a group of rebellious barons.

The original document was written in Latin on parchment made from animal skin.

The name did not emerge until the document's re-issue in 1217. It became known as The Great Charter to differentiate it from the smaller Charter of the Forest, issued at the same time.

